NY Judge Knocks Hedge Fund For Flimsy DQ Bid

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday agreed to sanction hedge fund Weston Capital Advisors Inc. for an "objectively unreasonable" bid to get him to step away from overseeing a long-running fight over millions owed to an Indonesian bank. Calling the disqualification motion "another chapter" in the company's history of defiance, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty refused to recuse himself and granted a fee-and-costs sanction to Bank Mutiara. Judge Crotty said that Weston's disqualification bid, which focused largely on his decision last year to deny Weston a filing extension, clearly had no chance of success in light of the fact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS