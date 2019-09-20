Buyers Win Class Cert. In Blood Clot Drug Monopoly Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Friday certified a class of thousands of Lovenox buyers in a suit from a Nashville hospital and a union health plan accusing Momenta and Sandoz of conspiring to monopolize the blood clot drug and its generic version. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. accepted a tweaked class definition proposed by Nashville General Hospital and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 37 Health & Security Plan. The class will include thousands of hospitals, uninsured people and third-party buyers that indirectly bought brand-name Lovenox or generic enoxaparin in 29 states and Washington,...

