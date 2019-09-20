DLA Piper, Orrick Steer Clutter’s $152M NYC Storage Buy

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Storage startup Clutter said Friday it has acquired the New York real estate portfolio of The Storage Fox for $152 million with guidance from DLA Piper and Orrick as the startup looks to expand its self-storage offerings. The portfolio consists of four properties in Queens, Brooklyn, White Plains and Yonkers, the announcement said. California-based Clutter Inc. said the acquisition would help bolster its services for customers who need regular access to their belongings. The startup currently specializes in on-demand storage services that pick up, store and retrieve customers' belongings, according to its website. Clutter says it operates in a range of...

