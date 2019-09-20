VW, Audi, Bosch Escape Sales Reps' Lost Commissions Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday dumped a proposed class action from individual salespersons claiming they lost out on commissions from unsold cars after Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal erupted in 2015, saying their fraud and racketeering claims were shaky and needed to be backed up with additional facts. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted four separate motions to dismiss — one from Volkswagen AG, its U.S. unit and Audi AG; one from Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC; one from Volkswagen's former CEO Martin Winterkorn and one from Audi's former CEO Rupert Stadler — after...

