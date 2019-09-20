Gov't Fights To End Suit Over DHS Detention Policy

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The government urged a D.C. federal judge Friday to grant it a win in a certified class action alleging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security implemented a de facto policy to deny asylum-seekers parole at five ICE field offices, admitting that the offices have made mistakes, but arguing they've never engaged in blanket parole denials. In a cross-motion for summary judgment, the government said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement gave each named plaintiff "bona fide individualized reviews" of their parole eligibility and the evidence shows they were denied parole based on the specific facts of their cases and not due to any blanket...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS