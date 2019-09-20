Bilzin Sumberg Sanctioned For Claims Against Opponents

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has sanctioned Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod PA and partner Jose M. Ferrer, finding they improperly handled attorney-client privileged communications that formed the basis for a bad-faith motion to strike their opponent's defenses ahead of a damages trial in a dispute between former business partners. In a scathing 51-page order issued Sept. 16, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko found that it should have been obvious to Ferrer that the secretly made recordings he received from a member of defendant Vicken Bedoyan's legal team in Bolivia were privileged materials and that the attorney acted in bad faith...

