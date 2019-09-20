FHWA Looks To Nix Tribe's Suit Over RI Bridge Project

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration pressed a Rhode Island federal court Friday to toss the Narragansett Indian Tribe's $30 million suit over a highway construction project, saying the agency hasn't made a final decision about the cultural impacts of the plan that can be challenged in court. The federally recognized tribe urged the court earlier this month to reject the FHWA's bid to end the suit, saying that the agency's decision to terminate a plan for handling culturally significant sites on the I-95 Providence Viaduct Bridge replacement project was a final agency action subject to suit under the Administrative Procedure Act. The FHWA responded...

