GAO OKs SBA Responsibility Ruling On $95M Army Contract

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Small Business Administration acted properly when it ruled that NavQSys met responsibility requirements, allowing the company to be reinstated to a $94.6 million Army contract rescinded over a security clearance issue, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled in a decision released Friday. The Army had provided all necessary information to the SBA to determine whether NavQSys LLC could be considered responsible to fulfill the disputed engineering and technical assistance contract, and the SBA properly followed its regulations when deciding the NavQSys was responsible based on that information, the GAO said in its Sep. 17 decision, made public on Friday. The...

