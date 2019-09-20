London Calling: Wilson Hit With ‘Clash’ Tennis Racket TM Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The owner of iconic British punk band The Clash's trademark filed a complaint in California federal court on Friday against Wilson Sporting Goods Co., accusing it of trademark infringement for its new line of "Clash" tennis rackets. The punk band isn't just famous for its radio hits and top-selling records in the 1970s and '80s, according to the lawsuit. The Clash is also well-known in the tennis industry after licensing its music to professional tennis events, including the famed Wimbledon tournament, and having a Converse-branded line of tennis shoes bearing the band's trademark. U.K.-based Dorisimo Limited, owner of the band's trademark, said...

