J&J Hit With $40M Verdict In Calif. Talc Cancer Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California jury found Friday that Johnson & Johnson sold asbestos-laden talcum powder that caused a woman to develop mesothelioma, slamming the pharmaceutical giant with a $40.3 million damages verdict. After six days of deliberations following the almost four-week trial, the 12-member jury in Los Angeles returned with a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs, Nancy Cabibi and Phil Cabibi. The jury found J&J had sold talc containing asbestos and that Nancy Cabibi’s illness could be attributed to her use of J&J products. The jury found that the talc was defective and that it was a substantial factor in causing Nancy Cabibi's...

