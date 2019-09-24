Blackstone Looks To Use More Data In Real Estate Investing

Law360, Chicago (September 24, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group is looking to do more with data as it takes time to consider how to deploy billions of dollars in capital from its $20.5 billion real estate fund, Kathleen McCarthy, global co-head of real estate at Blackstone Group, said at a DLA Piper conference in Chicago on Tuesday. The private equity firm is seeking to use its internal data to better inform investment decisions and improve the tenant experience, and it has the luxury of not having to rush to deploy fund capital into real estate as the company takes time to evaluate the changing commercial real estate...

