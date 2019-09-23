Don't End Fight Over FERC Pipeline Approval, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- There's no reason why the Fourth Circuit's invalidation of a U.S. Forest Service authorization for the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline should scuttle challenges to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the controversial project, the D.C. Circuit has heard. The D.C. Circuit asked the pipeline's developer, project opponents and FERC to weigh in on whether judicial review of the agency's approval of the Atlantic Coast project could go forward after the Fourth Circuit in December said the USFS flouted federal law in allowing the 600-mile pipeline to cross the George Washington and Monongahela national forests and in issuing a right-of-way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS