Garvey Schubert Says Judge Mistook Firm In Witness Row

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Garvey Schubert Barer has urged a D.C. federal judge to reconsider his decision to allow portions of testimony by an expert for a TV station that accuses the law firm and a former attorney of malpractice, saying the court may have misinterpreted the firm's arguments in its motion to strike the testimony. Garvey Schubert told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in a filing Friday that the firm did not assert that George W. Conk, one of the legal ethics experts The Atlanta Channel Inc. brought to testify, had acknowledged he has no experience in situations exactly the same as those alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS