Schwab 401(k) Fight Belongs In Court, AARP Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- AARP asked the Ninth Circuit to rethink sending to arbitration a former Charles Schwab worker's proposed class action alleging that Schwab mismanaged its 401(k) plan, saying the decision could strip workers of ERISA protections and undermine millions of Americans' financial security. In its amicus brief Friday, the organization said Michael Dorman rightly said in his rehearing petition that a Ninth Circuit panel misinterpreted U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it said his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Charles Schwab Corp. belonged in arbitration rather than court. "This issue is of 'exceptional importance' because, in light of today's retirement investing landscape,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS