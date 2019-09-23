Firm Swiped $1M From Settlement Payment, Insurer Says

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A New York-based law firm that has focused on insurance litigation matters allegedly pocketed $1 million that was meant as a settlement payment in another case, a New Jersey-based insurance carrier has contended in New York state court. First Mercury Insurance Co. alleges that D’Amato & Lynch LLP deposited the money into the firm’s operating account instead of the trust account meant for handling such funds and then ignored calls for it to release the money, according to the Sept. 19 complaint in New York Supreme Court. “Comingling of trust funds with operating funds of a law firm is a violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS