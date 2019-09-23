Zocdoc Strikes $1.4M Deal In Sales Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Zocdoc Inc. has agreed to pay $1.39 million to wrap up a proposed collective action lawsuit claiming the medical appointment booking service violated federal and New York state law by misclassifying sales workers as independent contractors to deny them overtime wages. Current and former sales associates, account managers and other sales workers who operated the company’s call center asked a New York federal judge Friday to approve the deal, which calls for payment to be spread across 152 workers. The plaintiffs' attorneys are seeking $465,000 in fees and costs. “This settlement is fair and reasonable because it represents 54% of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS