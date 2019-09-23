Avon Can't Sidestep Ex-Workers' Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refocused a proposed pregnancy discrimination class action brought against cosmetics giant Avon and its North American spinoff by three former employees, dismissing allegations by one woman and refusing to send another's claims to arbitration. In a mixed ruling, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick on Sunday dismissed certain claims from a suit brought by named plaintiffs Caroline Ruiz, Olivera Krstanoska and Maxine Rivas — who claimed their former employer illegally discriminated against them because they were pregnant and because they needed to pump breast milk at work — but left the core elements of the suit...

