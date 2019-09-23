ATM Operators Seek Cert. In Visa, Mastercard Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of ATM operators asked a D.C. federal judge for certification in their suit accusing Visa and Mastercard of violating antitrust laws by implementing ATM fee rules that jack up consumers' costs and limit ATM owners' earnings. Friday’s motion seeks to certify a class of ATM operators that owned, operated or leased ATMs that were overcharged for transactions processed through ATM networks operated by Mastercard Inc. or Visa Inc. from Oct. 1, 2007 up until the present. The case goes back to 2011, when the National ATM Council, alongside ATM users and several independent ATM owners, filed suit, claiming...

