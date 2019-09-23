Publishers Fight Audible's Bid To Nix Suit Over Text Captions

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A group of major book publishers is urging a New York federal judge to reject a bid by Amazon’s Audible to toss a copyright suit over a planned speech-to-text feature, saying the audiobook giant’s arguments are based on a misunderstanding of copyright law. In a Friday brief, the publishers said Audible made “no sense” when it asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit against its upcoming Audible Captions feature, which allows listeners to read text captions, because the complaint failed to show how Audible exceeded the scope of its audiobook resale agreements with each of the publishers. Not only is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS