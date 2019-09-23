Califia Farms Faces Suit Alleging Deceptive Vanilla Labeling

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An almond milk drinker has hit Califia Farms LLC with a proposed class action in New York federal court, claiming the company misleads customers by prominently labeling its almond milk with the term "vanilla" when the product is almost certainly flavored artificially. In a sparse 17-page complaint filed Sunday, Michelle Ann Cicciarella says she will need discovery to prove her suspicions about Califia Farms' popular almond milk, but that the product has several telltale signs of marketing misdirection. "Because the products contain flavor not derived from the characterizing food ingredient of vanilla, their unqualified, prominent and conspicuous representation as 'Vanilla' and...

