Attys Seek $15M In Fees From $74M SunEdison Settlement

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The lead counsel in a class action claiming SunEdison Inc. misled shareholders about its financial health before filing for bankruptcy is asking a New York federal court to approve more than $15 million in attorney fees for its work in reaching a $74 million settlement with the company. In a memorandum filed Friday, attorneys with Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, representing plaintiffs the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan and Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, said the fee, which amounts to 21% of the $74 million pot, is reasonable and under the amount suggested by lodestar guidelines. The request also includes...

