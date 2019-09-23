Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Bombardier Snowmobile Patents

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge rightly upheld a jury verdict invalidating claims from two Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. snowmobile patents, the Federal Circuit has ruled, in a victory for Arctic Cat Inc. There was sufficient evidence that the asserted claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,213,669 are indefinite, and the asserted claims from U.S. Patent No. 7,124,847 are invalid as anticipated or obvious, a three-judge panel said Friday in a nonprecedential opinion. Bombardier had been appealing U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim's denial of its motion for judgment or a new trial. Applying Eight Circuit law, the Federal Circuit reviewed not whether it...

