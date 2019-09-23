NJ Joins NY In Disbarring Atty Over $170K Theft From Clients

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred a New York attorney who copped to stealing a collective $170,000 from two clients in matrimony and estate matters, according to a decision and order released Monday. Richard John Barrett of Staten Island violated professional conduct rules against failing to safeguard funds, committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on a lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness and fitness to practice law, and conduct entailing dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation, according to a state disciplinary review board’s decision. Barrett was also a no-show when ordered to appear before the court and say why he shouldn’t be disciplined,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS