DOD Blockchain Use Could Benefit Contractors If Expanded

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has begun experimenting with blockchain for cybersecurity purposes, and its venture could open up possibilities for the technology to alleviate paperwork burdens and reduce counterfeits in the defense supply chain. The decentralized nature of blockchain — a ledger of blocks of transactional data — makes data tampering very difficult, if not impossible, and the DOD's early efforts have been focused on creating secure platforms for transmitting messages and other cybersecurity programs. Blockchain also offers the advantage of being easily accessible, and if the DOD were to consider expanding its use of the technology, observers say defense...

