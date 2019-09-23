Beck Group Construction Boss Gets 5 Years For $3.4M Theft

Law360, Houston (September 23, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A project manager who embezzled $3.4 million from Beck Group during construction of a $40 million hotel in downtown Houston was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison by a Texas federal judge. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore also ordered Moses Seedorf Said to pay $3.4 million in restitution to Zurich Insurance, Beck Group's insurer. During the hearing, Said's attorneys fought with prosecutors over whether he should have been labeled the leader of the fraud, for which five others have previously been sentenced, and what role his cooperation with the government should have played in reducing his prison time. ...

