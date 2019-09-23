Ditech Says New Ch. 11 Plan Protects Consumer Creditors

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Mortgage company Ditech Holding Corp. is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to approve a revised Chapter 11 plan, saying it has reached an agreement with its consumer creditors that will boost the ability of its mortgage holders to correct mistakes in their accounts. In a filing submitted Sunday, Ditech said it has settled with the case’s Consumer Claimants Committee, resulting in plan changes that will, among other things, expressly protect the right of mortgage holders to contest their account statements and set aside $10 million to pay consumer claims. Ditech filed for bankruptcy in February, citing an unsustainable debt load....

