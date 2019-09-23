Loestrin Judge Assigns Antitrust Homework Before Hearing

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Rhode Island federal judge handling Loestrin buyers' fraud and antitrust claims against drugmakers Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals directed both sides to answer questions related to the pharma companies' market power ahead of next week's potentially packed case hearing. On the “perplexing issue of market power,” U.S. District Judge William E. Smith laid out six multi-pronged questions Friday to help him evaluate the drugmakers' argument that Warner didn’t have enough power in the contraceptive market to violate antitrust laws with their allegedly anti-competitive behavior. Retailers, drug wholesalers, insurance companies and other drug purchasers are suing the two pharmaceutical companies for allegedly working...

