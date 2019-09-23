FCC's Media Deregulation Plan Can't Go Forward: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday ordered the Federal Communications Commission to wholly redo and better justify any changes to its media ownership rules, making sure that they are not at the expense of women and minorities seeking to gain a foothold in the industry. The decision, handed down Monday in a precedential opinion, is the latest rebuke to the FCC in a long-running dispute over whether the agency's policies should prioritize more diversity on the airwaves or should encourage consolidation so broadcasters can better compete with internet content providers and other new competitors. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expressed disappointment with the...

