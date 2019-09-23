MLB Asks Judge Not To Let Ump Amend Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball has thrown a curveball to Angel Hernandez, telling a New York federal court the controversial umpire’s most recent request to amend his racial discrimination lawsuit based on “new” information about umpire evaluations is nothing more than a gimmick. Hernandez, who is Cuban, has alleged since 2017 that minority umpires are routinely passed up for promotions and other perks by MLB despite solid job performance, and last month he said depositions of MLB executives revealed they make those decisions based on totally “subjective” criteria, entitling him to add more claims and details to his suit. In a response filed...

