Fraud Suit Against Football Startup Sent To Bankruptcy Court

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge sent a lawsuit that accuses the now-defunct Alliance of American Football of misleading players about its financial state to the bankruptcy court overseeing the league’s reorganization, saying Monday the suit is related to the Chapter 11 case. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote that the suit, filed by football players Colton Schmidt and Reggie Northrup, is related to the AAF’s bankruptcy and to the Chapter 11 cases of the other defendants and must be put under U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig A. Gargotta, who is administering those cases. The decision comes days after Thomas Dundon, the league’s biggest financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS