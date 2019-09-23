House Dems Question Trump, DOJ On Car Emissions Probe

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are launching a formal inquiry into whether the Justice Department’s antitrust arm has been politicized by the White House for use against automakers that struck a deal with deep-blue California over emissions standards for vehicles. The chamber’s lead Democrat on investigating purported abuses of power within the Trump administration, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, said in recent days that the Judiciary Committee will look into whether the DOJ’s antitrust division’s antitrust probe of the car industry amounts to retribution for working in concert with the Golden State to carry out emissions policy. The Judiciary chairman wants a wide...

