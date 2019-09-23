Texas High Court Won't Weigh Drunk-Driving Coverage Row

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Monday to seek the Texas Supreme Court's input on whether a drunken driving crash qualifies as an “accident” under a liability insurance policy, leaving intact its July ruling that Cincinnati Insurance Co. must cover a punitive damages award against an insured driver who hit another vehicle while intoxicated. In a brief order, the appeals court rejected the insurance company’s bid to undo a three-judge panel’s July 2 opinion requiring it to pay $207,550 in punitive damages to Richard Brett Frederking, who was injured when his car was struck by a vehicle driven by Cincinnati insured Carlos Xavier...

