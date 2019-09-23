9th Circ. Revives Cerner Unit's Bid To Enforce $63M Award

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a Cerner Corp. unit's bid to enforce a $63 million arbitral award it won in a contract dispute with a United Arab Emirates businessman and found that a related suit should be remanded to state court. In separate opinions issued Monday, a panel of the circuit court sided with Cerner Middle East LLC in two appeals from decisions in favor of Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, an Emirati businessman and his related companies, which include iCapital S/E. The court's rulings revive suits Cerner had launched against Dhaheri and his companies in Oregon and Washington...

