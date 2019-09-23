Purported Metals, Real Estate Co. Must Repay Investors

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A pair of investment firms will get their money back from a California-based company that claimed to have interests in residential properties and silver stockpiles but was actually buying cryptocurrency before defaulting on a loan, according to a Massachusetts federal judge's order on Monday. U.S. District Judge William G. Young told Auctus Fund LLC and EMA Financial LLC that Sunstock Inc. owes each of them the remaining principal on roughly $400,000 in Sunstock notes that they held. The judge already ruled in March that Sunstock had unquestionably defaulted on its loan agreements with Auctus and EMA and asked the firms on...

