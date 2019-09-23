Ex-FDA Director Says Agency Found J&J's Mesh Labels OK

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration's compliance director told a California judge Monday that the agency had reviewed the instructions and brochures for Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon's pelvic mesh devices and never found them misleading, as a bench trial over the state's claims that J&J falsely marketed the devices entered its eighth week. J&J called to the stand Timothy Ulatowski, a consultant who started working at the FDA in 1974 and directed its Office of Compliance from 2003 to 2011. Ulatowski told San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon in granular detail about how the FDA approves medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS