Lyft Drivers Seek Injunction In Mass. Misclassification Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Lyft drivers on Monday asked a Massachusetts federal court to block Lyft from classifying its drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, arguing drivers struggle to earn a living wage under the ride-hailing giant's "misclassification scheme." Driver Melody Cunningham hit Lyft Inc. with the suit last week, noting that the company requires background checks, sets and changes the rate of pay without notice, and fires drivers based on poor customer ratings. Yet it still incorrectly maintains that drivers are independent contractors, not employees, she said. The company requires drivers to pay for vehicle maintenance, gas, insurance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS