IRS Donor Rule Has Disclosure Movement Down But Not Out

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service dealt a blow to the corporate political contribution disclosure movement earlier this month when it published a Federal Register notice to begin formal rulemaking to eliminate a donor reporting requirement for certain tax-exempt organizations.[1] Although the IRS capitulated to a July 2019 federal court ruling invalidating the agency’s attempt to implement the same policy change through Revenue Procedure 2018-38, the decision to follow the formal regulatory process puts substance before form and avoids a protracted legal battle over the status of the policy under the Administrative Procedure Act. The Internal Revenue Code requires tax-exempt organizations to file...

