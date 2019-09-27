Eye on ERISA: Q&A With McDermott's Ted Becker

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner Ted Becker, co-head of the firm's ERISA litigation practice, has been envisioning a new wave of litigation as he watches the 2020 Democratic presidential debates. As presidential hopefuls bemoan the high cost of health care, Becker imagines a stack of lawsuits pushed toward corporations and insurance companies. If workers can use the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to challenge 401(k) plans' fees and investments, why can't they use it to sue over how their health insurance plans are managed? "The cases haven't been filed yet, but we strongly believe they're going to be filed," Becker...

