Project Owner Seeks $12.7M For Botched Redevelopment

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Construction joint venture Maple Drake is seeking $12.7 million from the project manager that allegedly "completely mismanaged" the redevelopment of an industrial building in Queens, according to a filing in New York state court. Maple Drake Austell Owner LLC told the court on Friday that construction manager D.F. Pray Inc. caused a 13-month delay before eventually walking off the project and forcing Maple Drake to manage the project through completion. Maple Drake said Pray agreed to a roughly $25 million contract in August 2016 that called for a substantial portion of the project to be completed by November 2017 but abandoned...

