Logistics Worker Wants Nonarbitration Class In OT Row

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A C.H. Robinson employee asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to certify a 96-member class of employees who she claims have not been paid proper overtime wages while working for the logistics company. Employee Taryn Dietrich said she is seeking to represent colleagues who held various titles at the company but, like her, have not signed arbitration agreements with the company and were unlawfully classified as overtime exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The workers included in Dietrich's proposed class "had similar job duties, and there are common questions of law and fact that we think it would be appropriate for...

