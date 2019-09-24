Geico Says NJ Auto Insurance Ruling Flouts US Constitution

Law360, Trenton (September 24, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Geico urged the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday to nix a state appellate decision requiring the insurer to provide bodily injury liability coverage under a Florida policy with no such protection in the Garden State, arguing that it violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution. During oral arguments before the state’s highest court, Geico attorney Eric G. Siegel of McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP told the justices that the lower court’s interpretation of the so-called Deemer Statute is unconstitutional because the company is able to offer a similar policy with no bodily injury liability coverage to New...

