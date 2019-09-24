'Varsity Blues' Judge Slams 'Tone-Deaf' Argument To Skip Jail

Law360, Boston (September 24, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A parent who pled guilty in the "Varsity Blues" case was sentenced to four months in prison Tuesday as a Massachusetts federal judge rejected a bid for 2,000 hours of community service and slammed part of his lawyer's argument as "tone-deaf." U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the prison term, along with 500 hours of community service and a $95,000 fine, is the right punishment for Devin Sloane, a Los Angeles drinking water and wastewater systems CEO. Sloane paid $250,000 to have his son admitted to college as a fake water polo recruit and went so far as to dress his son up...

