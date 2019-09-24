Prof. Says Ride-Hailing Idea Was 'Revolutionary,' Not Generic

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A retired professor told a Georgia federal court that his ride-sharing patent doesn't cover the abstract business of dispatching and billing for vehicles as Uber claims, but rather is the backbone of a "revolutionary" new transit system. Former Georgia Institute of Technology professor Stephen Dickerson on Monday said his patent is directed to a multifaceted improvement in transit technology that no one had pictured when "taxi cabs ruled the day, and 'smartphones' were in their infancy." He urged the court to reject Uber Technologies Inc.'s bid to invalidate the patent as abstract and dismiss the infringement case. "Uber contends that the...

