Rochester Drug To Lead ADHD Generic Delay Class

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge tapped wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative on Tuesday to lead a class alleging that pharmaceutical companies Shire and Actavis conspired to delay the entry of a generic form of Shire's ADHD drug Intuniv, despite Rochester's criminal problems over opioid sales.

U.S. Judge Allison D. Burroughs certified a class that purchased Intuniv or a generic version of the medication directly from Shire or Actavis between Oct. 19, 2012, and June 1, 2015. The drug companies argued that Rochester Drug would not make a suitable class representative because of the criminal allegations over its sales of prescription opioids to pharmacies...

