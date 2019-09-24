CBP Agent Calls For No Damages For Cross-Border Shooting

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A federal agent who fatally shot a teenager across the United States' southern border has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to award damages to the bereaved parents, warning that allowing damages to be collected in a cross-border shooting could threaten national security. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Jesus Mesa Jr. said on Monday that Congress, not the courts, should decide whether civil damages can be collected from the government in the context of a shooting over an international border. He pointed out that, in the nine years since the shooting, lawmakers haven't dealt with the issue of cross-border shootings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS