Cuomo Looks To Standardize Tri-State Area's Pot Policy

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he plans to coordinate with New Jersey and Connecticut to develop consistent marijuana policies across the region in order to dissuade consumers from crossing state lines to obtain cannabis products, even as a recent effort to legalize the drug in the Empire State imploded. The Democratic governor told Long Island, New York, radio host Jay Oliver in a Tuesday interview that he would meet with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut to gauge their interest in building “regional symmetry” into their marijuana and vaping legislation efforts. “For one state to do it, it makes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS