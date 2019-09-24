Fire Victims Slam PG&E's 'Master-Mindey Cute' Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, San Francisco (September 24, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Wildfire victims' counsel slammed PG&E's proposed Chapter 11 reorganization plan during a hearing in California bankruptcy court Tuesday, saying that the utility never asked the victims to negotiate and that its proposal puts creditors ahead of the victims and is "way too master-mindey cute." Cecily A. Dumas of BakerHostetler LLP, who represents the tort claimants including wildfire victims, said Pacific Gas and Electric had not met with them about its proposed reorganization plan and had treated them dismissively. "Why not treat the people whose lives they ruined fairly?" she asked "We're the communities that you burned. We're the loved ones whose...

