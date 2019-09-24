Ex-Uber Exec Wants Jury Transcripts To Fight Google IP Case

Law360, San Francisco (September 24, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski told U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday in a case alleging he stole Google's self-driving car trade secrets that he wants access to the grand jury's transcripts to see the "contours of the trade secrets" at issue. During Levandowski's first appearance before Judge Alsup at a status conference, the judge gave the parties a proposed case schedule, which he asked them to review and discuss. The judge said he wants to set a plan, because otherwise "we'll just drift." Prosecutors said there are two sets of documents they plan to produce in discovery. One set includes 80,000...

