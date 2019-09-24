Consumers Seek $89M In Atty Fees For Robocall Class Action

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who won a class action against a robocalling debt collector asked a California federal court to grant them $89 million in fees, citing the size of the trial judgment and lengthy appeal fight ahead. Bursor & Fisher PA told the court Monday that one-third of the $267 million judgment was an appropriate fee given the risks of the first-of-its-kind case and intransigence of defendant Rash Curtis & Associates, whose "sandbagging, discovery abuse, and false testimony" bogged down the case. A jury found earlier this year that the debt collector made more than 500,000 illicit robocalls to consumers. "Defendant repeatedly withheld...

