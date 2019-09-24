Racetrack Wrongly Barred From Taking Bets, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel said Tuesday a New Jersey racetrack operator can recover damages up to the value of a $3.4 million bond posted in connection with an injunction against it while fighting to overturn the federal ban on sports betting, perhaps allowing it to recoup $150 million in revenue lost while being unable to take bets. In a precedential ruling, Judge Marjorie O. Rendell, writing for the majority, said that while the district court was within its discretion in banning Monmouth Park racetrack from taking bets while the case played out, the Supreme Court's ultimate move to legalize sports betting...

